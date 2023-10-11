The most jacked movie of the year is also one of the saddest. A24 has released the first trailer for The Iron Claw, a drama from Martha Marcy May Marlene director Sean Durkin about the Von Erich family of wrestlers. There’s brothers Kevin and Kerry, played by Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White, and their demanding father Fritz (Holt McCallany, who was so good in Mindhunter).

“Ever since I was a child, people said my family was cursed. Mom tried to protect us with God. Pop tried to protect us with wrestling. He said if we were the toughest, strongest, nothing could ever hurt us. I believed him. We all did,” Efron’s Kevin says in a voiceover. But no amount of training could prepare the “greatest family in the history of wrestling” for the battles they would face outside the ring.

You can watch the trailer above. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.

The Iron Claw, which also stars Harris Dickinson, Stanley Simons, Maura Tierney, and Lily James, opens in theaters on December 22nd.