Bow Down To Timothée Chalamet’s Bowl Cut In Netflix’s ‘The King’ Trailer

Timothée Chalamet’s hair has been called “epically good,” “beautiful,” and “prettier than my whole existence.” Did I recently ask my barber for “the Timmy in Little Women“? Perhaps… (you may find this hard to believe, but it looks better on him, a handsome actor, than me, a pasty blogger). But something tells me no one’s going to be asking for Chalamet’s look in the trailer for The King trailer, in which the Call Me By Your Name star plays King Henry V. “Slay me,” the internet yells at once, but maybe wear a baseball cap, or something.

Here’s the official plot summary:

Hal (Timothée Chalamet), wayward prince and reluctant heir to the English throne, has turned his back on royal life and is living among the people. But when his tyrannical father dies, Hal is crowned King Henry V and is forced to embrace the life he had previously tried to escape. Now the young king must navigate the palace politics, chaos and war his father left behind, and the emotional strings of his past life — including his relationship with his closest friend and mentor, the aging alcoholic knight, John Falstaff (Joel Edgerton).

The King, which also stars Sean Harris, Ben Mendelsohn, Robert Pattinson, and Lily-Rose Depp, opens in select theaters and premieres on Netflix this fall.