After a breakout 2019, with titles as varied as The Beach Bum, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, and Best Picture nominee Parasite, indie distributor Neon is starting off 2020 strong, too, with The Lodge. Directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, the chilly horror movie stars the always-excellent Riley Keough (Mad Max: Fury Road, Under the Silver Lake) as Grace, a soon-to-be step-mom who gets trapped in a snowy cabin with her fiancé’s two children. The film’s second trailer, which you can watch above, expands on Grace’s dark past, including that she’s the only survivor of a cult’s mass suicide; oh yeah, and she believes that “you need to sacrifice something for the lord.” Hm, maybe she’s not the best person to leave your children in an isolated lodge with? Just asking.

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

A bone-chilling nightmare from the directors of Goodnight Mommy, The Lodge follows a family who retreat to their remote winter cabin over the holidays. When the father is forced to abruptly depart for work, he leaves his children, Aidan and Mia, in the care of his new girlfriend, Grace. Isolated and alone, a blizzard traps them inside the lodge as terrifying events summon specters from Grace’s past.

The Lodge, which also stars Jaeden Martell, Lia McHugh, Alicia Silverstone, and Richard Armitage, opens on February 7.