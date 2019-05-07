Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

With the exception of Us, it has not been a great year for horror movies so far. (The second best of the bunch is Pet Sematary? The Prodigy? The Hole in the Ground? The thought of having to sit through Glass again?) But that should change in the second half of 2019 with Midsommar, Ari Aster’s follow-up to Hereditary; It: Chapter 2; André Øvredal’s long-awaited Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark; the Child’s Play remake with Mark Hamill as the voice of Chucky; and Doctor Sleep, a sequel to The Shining from director Mike Flanagan. But the scariest film of all could be the one with the most unassuming title: The Lodge.

Directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, The Lodge stars Riley Keough (Under the Silver Lake, Mad Max: Fury Road) as Grace, the future step-mom of Aidan and Mia. The three of them, along with her future husband (played by The Hobbit’s Richard Armitage), travel to a remote winter cabin, but after he abruptly leaves to take care of work, a blizzard traps Grace and the kids inside the lodge “and terrifying events summon specters from Grace’s dark past,” according to Neon’s official summary. “As nerves fray and tensions rise, Grace, Aidan, and Mia have to fight for deliverance against unseen forces of evil.”

In other words, it looks freaky as hell. Watch the trailer above.

NEON

The Lodge opens in theaters this fall.