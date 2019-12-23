Reviews for The Rise of Skywalker have not been kind (it has the second worst Rotten Tomatoes score in the franchise, behind only The Phantom Menace), but the harshest criticism of the film comes not from a critic, but someone in the Star Wars universe. Jake Cannavale, who played bounty hunter Toro Calican in a recent episode of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, shared his thoughts on Episode IX on Instagram, and let’s just say his invitation to the Lucasfilm Christmas (Life Day?) party has been rescinded.

“Rise of Skywalker was hands down the worst Star Wars movie. An absolute f*cking failure. Went to see it last night and I woke up still mad. Like… it rendered the entire new trilogy completely useless,” Cannavale wrote. “There were more plot holes than there was plot. The amount of ‘by the ways’ was absolutely infuriating. Rise of Skywalker (btw dumbass title) was worse than Phantom Menace AND Last Jedi combined. Fight me.”

Get him, Babu Frik! When asked if he’d be mad if he was in the film, Cannavale replied:

“Honestly, I think I’d be more mad. Obviously I can’t speak on behalf of the cast. To some actors this is just a job and maybe they’re just happy to be working. To which I say more power to them. Also, maybe they f*cking loved the new Star Wars! In which case that’s f*cking dope that they got to work on something they truly got to enjoy… I personally would feel pretty depressed if I was in the new Star Wars movie (as a main character I mean. If I was a dude wearing an alien puppet or whatever I’d be f*cking stoked)…”

It’s like I always say, nothing like a Mon Calamari mask to hide your shame.

(Via Digital Spy)