Shortly after the season one finale of The Mandalorian hit Disney+, showrunner Jon Favreau confirmed that the live-action Star Wars series will return next year. “Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020,” he tweeted, adding a photo of a Gamorrean (it’s unclear if it’s one of the Gamorreans employed Jabba the Hutt — probably not this guy, though). The renewal is hardly shocking, considering it’s the marquee show on Disney’s just-launched streaming service, but this bit of news, from Deadline, is a fun surprise:

Insiders have hinted that several established characters from the Skywalker saga’s feature films mythology will make appearances during the show’s sophomore season.

That explains the Gamorrean.

Anyway, with the next Star Wars movie reportedly being years away, and The Rise of Skywalker being the final film in the so-called Skywalker saga, the best place to see all your favorite Episode I through Episode IX characters is on The Mandalorian and the other upcoming Star Wars series on Disney+, including the Obi-Wan show. Y’know, favorites like Watto. What’s he up to? We’ll hopefully find out during The Mandalorian season two. Does he still have his stupid hat? The Mandalorian season two. Will Baby Yoda’s mind tricks on Watto? The Mandalorian season two? What show am I suddenly looking forward to? The Mandalorian season two.

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

