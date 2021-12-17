keanu-duck-head-matrix.jpg
Whoa, The First Reactions To ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Are Here, And They’re All Over The Place

Time has been kind to The Matrix series.

The original was hailed as a masterpiece upon its release in 1999, but the early reception to The Matrix Reloaded and especially The Matrix Revolutions was not as kind. That’s changed over the years. No one is claiming Reloaded or Revolutions is better than The Matrix, but there’s been a prequel-like reevaluation of the sequels since The Matrix Resurrections was announced, and people have come around on them. If you want to claim that Reloaded has the best set piece of the franchise, I’m with you.

If the initial response to The Matrix was universally positive and Reloaded and Revolution was largely negative, there will be no consensus reached on The Matrix Resurrections. The first reactions are all over the place: some people are going to love it, others are going to hate it, and very few are going to walk out thinking, “That was fine.”

The Matrix Resurrections, despite (and because of) its infinite goofiness, is the boldest & most vividly personal Hollywood sequel since The Last Jedi. a silly/sincere galaxy brain take on reboot culture that makes peace with how modern blockbusters are now only about themselves,” IndieWire‘s David Ehrlich tweeted, while Vox‘s Emily VanDerWerff added, “There was a point in the middle of The Matrix Resurrections where I briefly thought it was the best movie ever made, and, like, I haven’t convinced myself it’s NOT?”

Others were less kind:

Here’s a few more:

The Matrix Resurrections opens on December 22. Be sure to check out our interviews with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

