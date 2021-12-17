Time has been kind to The Matrix series.

The original was hailed as a masterpiece upon its release in 1999, but the early reception to The Matrix Reloaded and especially The Matrix Revolutions was not as kind. That’s changed over the years. No one is claiming Reloaded or Revolutions is better than The Matrix, but there’s been a prequel-like reevaluation of the sequels since The Matrix Resurrections was announced, and people have come around on them. If you want to claim that Reloaded has the best set piece of the franchise, I’m with you.

If the initial response to The Matrix was universally positive and Reloaded and Revolution was largely negative, there will be no consensus reached on The Matrix Resurrections. The first reactions are all over the place: some people are going to love it, others are going to hate it, and very few are going to walk out thinking, “That was fine.”

“The Matrix Resurrections, despite (and because of) its infinite goofiness, is the boldest & most vividly personal Hollywood sequel since The Last Jedi. a silly/sincere galaxy brain take on reboot culture that makes peace with how modern blockbusters are now only about themselves,” IndieWire‘s David Ehrlich tweeted, while Vox‘s Emily VanDerWerff added, “There was a point in the middle of The Matrix Resurrections where I briefly thought it was the best movie ever made, and, like, I haven’t convinced myself it’s NOT?”

Others were less kind:

I am deeply happy for those who will enjoy #TheMatrixResurrections. I am, regrettably, not among them. It’s leagues better than Reloaded and Revolutions – which let’s be clear are really not good – but has bad stakes. Nothing matters, and not in a cool nihilistic way. pic.twitter.com/RnbQutdkKR — Alison Foreman (@alfaforeman) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections is one of the most disappointing films of the year. A convoluted mess that tarnishes the legacy of the franchise. There are some solid performances but the story is nonsensical and the jokes made me cringe. It’s also way too “on the nose” for its own good. pic.twitter.com/eIEaecxEfx — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) December 17, 2021

Here’s a few more:

Without a doubt, @TheMatrixMovie is my fave movie of 2021. It's easily the best film since the original, Keanu & Carrie-Anne are absolutely stellar, the action kicks all kinds of ass & the story blew my mind. It exceeded every single expectation I had. #TheMatrixResurrections pic.twitter.com/LpeVayTczI — Heather Wixson (@MMEFXBook out 10/20!) (@thehorrorchick) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections is more fun than I remember the sequels ever being. Yes it's bogged down in exposition like the previous two, but there's a knowing wink to it all now. Newcomers Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff are key to that. Oh and the climax ROCKS. pic.twitter.com/2aWXYI7YAi — Nigel Smith (@nigelmfs) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections puts the no in nostalgia for me. While the chemistry between Neo and Trinity still works, it is so meta at times that winks and digs at itself quickly feel sour. Groff and NPH are winning additions in this end that should have been a beginning. #TheMatrix pic.twitter.com/ivc0eBYykr — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrix Resurrections is one of the most thought-provoking blockbusters ever made since it grapples with real-world legacy. It has all the elements you want in a Matrix film, but its central love story is where it shines. I also hope WB considers a Jessica Henwick-led spinoff. pic.twitter.com/nDZ0HWYRgL — Brian Davids (@PickYourBrian) December 17, 2021

I walked away from #TheMatrix Resurrections with positive feelings, but my opinion is definitely of the "extremely mixed" variety. I LOVE the first act; the second act is a slog; the third act is solid enough to make the whole thing work. Low bar, but it's the best Matrix sequel. pic.twitter.com/GxHTiRyJ7a — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) December 17, 2021

The first act of #TheMatrixResurrections is STELLAR. Smart, funny, weird, self-referential & unexpected. Add to it wildly inventive action sequences, lofty storytelling decisions & a TON of big ideas that will fuel lots of questions. Trust me, multiple viewings will be required pic.twitter.com/q4jt0KQqft — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 17, 2021

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS is the best romance movie of the year — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) December 17, 2021

Keanu Reeves gives one of his best performances in THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS. Him and Carrie-Anne Moss still have that magic chemistry, carrying a gorgeous, dynamic film that's rough in patches yet still discovers great additions in Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick. pic.twitter.com/oIRfGcel30 — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) December 17, 2021

