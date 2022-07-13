The Addams Family and The Munsters both premiered in 1964, a banner year for black-and-white sitcoms about a family of monsters freaking out the normies. The Addams Family was eventually turned into two very good movies, 1991’s The Addams Family and 1993’s even better Addams Family Values, while The Munsters, well, there’s a Munsters movie called The Munsters’ Scary Little Christmas. Needless to say, it’s no “homicide.”

Rob Zombie has wanted to make a non-Christmas Munsters movie for over 20 years, and he finally got his wish: the family-friendly trailer for The Munsters dropped today (you can watch it above). The Munsters stars Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, and Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa Munster, while Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster in the original series, will make a cameo. Hopefully Zombie can answer how a Frankenstein and a vampire made a werewolf baby.

The Munsters has always been campy, but the low-budget campiness of the trailer is too much for some. “Regardless of the film itself, that’s possibly the worst trailer I’ve ever seen. Jumping between color and b&w, disconnected voiceover, random scenes cobbled together. I’ve no idea what this is supposed to be like. And Herman’s voice is too high,” reads one tweet. Others are willing to give Zombie the benefit of the doubt:

Gen Z teenyboppers who have never actually watched the Munsters and Boomers who don't know anything about Rob Zombie 🤝 whining about the trailer despite it keeping the exact humor of the OG show — Modern Marilyn Munster (@Lily_Dracula) July 13, 2022

Dunno what to think of that Munsters trailer yet but kudos to Rob Zombie for getting a major studio to make something that looks that weird/shoddy — C.J. Prince (@cj_prin) July 13, 2022

Wow, this looks incredibly cheap and cheesy and that is basically what the Munsters ought to be https://t.co/9GazjCOLzZ — David J Bradley: Asexual Heart-throb (@DavidJBradley1) July 13, 2022

The Munsters comes out later this year.