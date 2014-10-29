The New Characters Of Marvel’s Phase Three: A Guide For Non-Nerds

Marvel rolled out what’s essentially their five-year plan, detailing all the movies coming from 2016 onwards that we didn’t already know about, or at least had only heard rumors about. So, who are these characters? And why are they important? Let’s take it by movie!
Black Panther
Black Panther, or T’Challa, is a long-time Avenger and the king of Wakanda, an extremely technologically advanced society in Africa that’s the sole source of vibranium. That’s the metal Cap’s shield is made out of, and highly sought after. Wakandans aren’t noted for being an outgoing people, so T’Challa visiting the outside world is a big deal. As for his powers and abilities, Black Panther is a ninja who can call in the single most technologically advanced military in the entire world if you tick him off.
He’ll first be turning up in Captain America: Civil War. Tony will apparently tick him off.
Oh, he also sometimes has super-smell powers, but those don’t come up in the comics that often, because that’s the worst superpower. Not even Daredevil uses his smell powers anymore.
Captain Marvel
Carol Danvers is a pilot in the Air Force and generally a take-no-crap kind of person, as most pilots tend to be. She becomes Captain Marvel (formerly Ms. Marvel) when she’s exposed to the technology of the Kree via explosion. Remember the blue guy who everybody was scared of, yet didn’t actually do anything scary, in Guardians of the Galaxy? He was a Kree. Yeah, they’re dicks.
Carol has the standard superhero powers: Flight, super-strength, hard to kill. She can also fire energy blasts and absorb energy. She’s most notable for the fact that she’s often in space as much as she is on Earth, so one suspects that during her movie, she’ll at the very least bump into a Guardian or two. She’s also a key Avenger, which isn’t a coincidence.
The Inhumans
Centuries ago, the Kree had an outpost in the solar system, and saw that primitive humans had “genetic potential.” Or maybe they were bored. Either way, since, again, the Kree are dicks, they started experimenting on said humans. Said humans became the Inhumans, forming their own separate society, and building a belief system around the Terrigen Mists, a magic gas that will either give you superpowers or turn you into a horrible monster.
The superpowers tend to have drawbacks. For example, Black Bolt, the leader of the Inhumans, can tear matter apart if he so much as whispers. Those powers also force him to wear a tuning fork on his forehead, essentially rendering him a more dangerous Forbush Man.
In the comics, that whole “horrible monster” thing meant the Inhumans spent thousands of years practicing eugenics, something we’re assuming Marvel’s going to change for the movie. Anyway, they tend to hang out in their capital, Attilan, and the royal family goes on wacky adventures in the Marvel Universe. Crystal, for example, has been on the Fantastic Four and was also an Avenger, and can control fire, water, earth, and air.
They’re a bit obscure, but Marvel is currently in the process of turning every character other movie studios might be able to claim under their rights deals into Inhumans, so that’s why they’re getting a movie. They also have a few issues with Thanos, especially recently, so that will probably come up.
Also, they have an adorable giant teleporting dog named Lockjaw. Expect Lockjaw plushies by the crate when this movie comes out.
The Serpent Society
Originally the subtitle of Captain America 3, which is now Captain America: Civil War, the Serpent Society is pretty much what it says in the title, a team of snake-themed villains. Considering Marvel’s tendency to turn down the cheese meter, one assumes that they’re going to be more allegorical snakes than literal. Also they’ll probably leave all the anti-union stuff out.
Of interest, most of the original Serpent Society had cybernetic limbs. Hmmmmm, maybe Bucky has found some new friends?
This is just what we know about, of course. All of these movies are at least two years away, and there’s that massive two-part blowout that will be the third Avengers movie. We’ll see more characters, and sooner rather than later. But even these are intriguing hints.
Also, The Black Panther is a f*cking badass. I’m really interested to see the tone they take with his movies, it could go so many different directions.
isn’t he married to storm? too bad they can’t explore that
hes like batman, and hes awesome
I wonder if Storm is like the Scarlett Which and others were they are shared? Maybe we will see an Inhuman/ Miracle Storm in the MCU.
He’s not married to Storm anymore so I doubt that will be brought up. However, Wakanda has been at war with Atlantis and the Sub Mariner for the last couple years, it would be cool if they made mention of it, even if it was an offhand comment.
I think Wolverine has heightened “animalistic” senses in general, which is where the smell comes from. Not played up very much though anymore, although they did turn him into an outright animal at one point in the comics.
I wonder if they’ll change Black Panther’s mask in some way – both to show his face more and to make him look less superficially like Batman.
If we’ve learned anything from Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, it’s that Black Panther will spend his first film appearance wearing his mask about 50% of the time, and then he’ll end up wearing it about 0% of the time from then on.
ikr… ironman waits till he fights the main bad guy to battle helmetless…makes sense
He does, but he’s dead. Kinda precludes smelling.
I thought that the Serpent Society thing was basically just a misdirect before they revealed the actual title. I didn’t see anywhere that it was actually going to be the subtitle at any point.
Feige mentioned that something “in the presentation” was a clue to the Black Panther’s storyline. I have the feeling that the Serpent Society will show up in T’Challa’s shindigs.
I mean, it’d be cool if they just threw that in as a nod to Mark Gruenwald, but Marvel doesn’t half-ass this stuff.
I was hoping they actually meant The Sons of the Serpent they’ll do a movie of Avengers #74.
If Agents of Shield gets a third season I expect the Serpent Society to be the main villains and of course everyone one of them will have a hissing lisp.
I’m hoping that they play with the general concept a bit, myself.
I’m not sure where they could fit in at this point (maybe Thor 3) but I’d love to see The Wrecking Crew show up in the films. They’re great henchmen for a real bad guy, like Kang or Loki or whoever.
High five for the Forbush Man reference!
Probably the giddiest moment I’ve had reading a comic book.
Wait, “non-nerds” actually come to this site?
Well, they come to Uproxx. GS, generally we have to trick ’em. And then we drink their delicious jui-uh, and then we introduce them to a wonderful world of nerdy entertainment.
We have the same problem on TSS.
Cap’s shield isn’t made of pure vibranium, it’s a vibranium-adamantium alloy that has never been replicated making it unique to the Marvel U.
Sorry, someone had to say it.
But Adamantum started in The Avengers (comic) with Ultron, long before Wolverine came around. Did they actually say “Adamantum” in the X-Men movies? I can’t remember. I guess they did(?)
They’re not even allowed to say Adamantium? That’s some grade A horseshit right there. Thechnically (in the comics) Cap’s shield also predates adamantium, the vibranium-iron alloy that they used was never able to be replicated. Adamantium was discovered by trying to recreate his shield. Either way, it they can’t say the word it’s a pretty moot point.
I’m not sure of the legal status of adamantium. It’s actually from ancient literature; anything that was particularly hard was called “adamant,” and you can find the use of the word “adamantium” in old texts in a few places.
Carol Danvers is ready to give someone a good fisting…
Too bad they’re gonna skip the storyline wherein Rogue kicks her ass, steals her powers and almost kills her.
@ArbeitMachtFries
So pretty much the basis of any Rogue story?
He’s just pining for the fjords.
Kate Upton as Diamondback. Loved me some Diamondback in my formative years. The Cap artist at the time seemed to be trying as hard as possible to depict DD’s with nipples under spandex during the mid-80s.
Expect Lockjaw plushies by the crate when this movie comes out.
I need this in my life. Right next to Dancing Baby Groot.
I make no bones about the fact that I’m in the tank for Lockjaw, something that has only become more intense as I’ve become a dogparent. We almost got a second dog who had his coloring, and I think I managed to keep my wife from adopting him by insisting that his name was going to be Lockjaw.