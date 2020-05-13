Is The New Mutants the most cursed movie of all-time? The X-Men spin-off was announced five years ago today — it was originally scheduled to come out on April 13, 2018, but the release date was pushed back to February 22, 2019, then August 2, 2019, and finally April 3, 2020. Then that whole global pandemic thing happened. And is still happening, but Disney (which now owns 20th Century Studios) is confident that theaters will re-open this summer, as The New Mutants has a new release date: August 28.

“We’re back,” a tweet from the New Mutants official Twitter account reads, although it might as well say, “We’re back, and we’re not going straight to Disney+ or Hulu.”

Earlier this year, or maybe it was seven years ago, who knows at this point, Maisie Williams, who plays Rahne Sinclair (Wolfsbane), offered an explanation for the numerous delays. “It was a lot to do with the merger, I think it [the film] had a really bad rep and people thought there was going to be something wrong with it,” the Game of Thrones star said. “But I honestly think it was just really badly affected by something that was out of our control.” Gotta appreciate that positive-spin hustle.

Directed by Josh Boone, The New Mutants also stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga.