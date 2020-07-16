What if The New Mutants is the only movie that comes out in theaters this summer?

That would be sad for real-life reasons, but the five-times-delayed film being released before Tenet? It’s not not funny! For now, 20th Century Studios is still full speed ahead on The New Mutants‘ current release date of August 28, including a new special effects-heavy teaser trailer featuring Anya Taylor-Joy’s glowing eyes. The studio also announced that the cast and director Josh Boone will convene for a virtual panel (hosted by Keep It‘s Ira Madison III) as part of “Comic Con at Home” on July 23. At least this way, with everyone at home speaking through Zoom, they won’t have to field questions seven dudes in Wolverine costumes about delays and reshoots. Silver linings, people.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

20th Century Fox in association with Marvel Entertainment presents The New Mutants, an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.

The New Mutants also stars Maisie Williams and Charlie Heaton.