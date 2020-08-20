The oft-oft-oft-oft-oft-delayed The New Mutants is (definitely) coming out on August 28 (maybe). The standalone X-Men movie, which is “probably the hardest PG-13 ever made,” was originally going to be the first of three movies, but plans changed when the former-20th Century Fox was acquired by Disney and changed to 20th Century Studios.

“There still are references to the X-Men universe. It’s just like we made this at such a strange time in the circumstances under which we made it was strange, which was, we didn’t know there was gonna be a merger till we finished shooting. So we made the movie thinking it was the first of three,” director Josh Boone told Comic Book.

The plan was for The New Mutants gang, including Maisie Williams as Wolfsbane and Anya Taylor-Joy as Magik, to “dovetail” with the recent X-Men movies, the ones starring James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, and Jennifer Lawrence, “in a big Marvel-type way,” Boone added. But then “everything sort of got flipped upside down where it’s like, we had to do a really good job this last time I went into the edit, making sure it didn’t feel too much, like there were too many loose ends to be followed up on in another movie.”

Boone also teased that while The New Mutants is a “full-fledged horror movie set within the X-Men universe,” the sequels would have been “an alien invasion movie based on a Warlock and his dad coming to earth and all that” and “a demonic supernatural horror movie.” At this point, I think he would settle for the just first one to finally come out.

(Via Comic Book)