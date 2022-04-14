‘The Northman’ Is A Glorious Goth Fantasy, Like Hamlet By Way Of Danzig

It finally dawned on me about halfway through The Northman that the name of the protagonist, “Amleth,” an 8th century Viking prince on a mission to avenge the death of his father at the hands of his uncle, might be a play on “Hamlet.” Maybe I’m a little slow on the uptake. Maybe that’s why I can rarely fully appreciate Shakespeare. When I’m watching a Shakespeare adaptation, I usually find myself thinking “Why couldn’t they have done a little more, you know, adapting?”

And yet here was The Northman, doing what I’d always wanted a Shakespeare adaptation to do: make me feel the way people who love Shakespeare must feel when they watch it, the way Shakespeare’s patrons must’ve felt in his own time. The Northman is like that, this grand goth spectacle with a story that moves like music and characters who are as much fable and myth as they are people, recognizably human but slightly unknowable and awe-inspiring, like old testament gods.

Admittedly, that makes The Northman sound a lot more cerebral than it actually is. Make no mistake, director Robert Eggers (who co-wrote the script, with Lamb co-writer Sjón) is certainly a cerebral guy, who attempted to resurrect a dead dialect for his debut feature, The Witch. Yet The Northman feels more like the movie Glenn Danzig would’ve made if Glenn Danzig was the Danzig of Misfits fans’ imagination (rather than a sort of goth Tommy Wiseau).

The Northman is Shakespeare, but it’s also a movie about muscular shirtless men growling at each other. For me, it was near to perfect. “The director of The Witch made a Norwegian black metal Hamlet starring Alexander Skarsgard” is the kind of simple declarative sentence that functions as the rave it’s intended to be.

This is a movie in which a seer tells Amleth that he will one day have to choose between love of his kin and hate for his enemies. Because this is a Robert Eggers movie, you can practically hear Danzig bellowing “I CHOOOOSE HAAAAAAAATE” over chugging power chords. The Northman is a beautiful goth fantasy, not a fairy tale, and logic will always take a backseat to lurid violence and operatic conflict.

Skarsgard’s Amleth… well, he’s kind of an intense guy. In the opening frame, adolescent Amleth greets his father (Ethan Hawke), returning from battle. A ghoulish jester/prophet played by Willem Dafoe (absolutely as great as that collection of words would suggest) takes them deep into a cave for some kind of ceremony where they pretend to be wolves. Ethan Hawke burps. Young Amleth farts. Success! But just when they’re about to really get their dog-man on, Amleth’s uncle, officially listed on IMDB as “Fjolnir the Brotherless” (Claes Bang) murders Amleth’s father and carries off his mother, Gudrún (Nicole Kidman).

Young Amleth escapes his attackers (gorily, somehow), hops in a boat, and rows seemingly straight out to sea. With every stroke he repeats his vow to kill his uncle, avenge his father, and save his mother, like an Arya Stark incantation.

We skip from there straight to adult Amleth, living in the land of Rus and carrying on the various family traditions: raping, pillaging, shirtlessness, bellowing. He’s graduated from wolf cub to bear, belonging to a pillaging troupe who growl like bears before sacking mud-caked villages (God, so much mud). According to Eggers, there’s nothing 8th-century Vikings liked more than taking psychedelic drugs and growling like animals (looking like a sort of Scandinavian equivalent of the Haka). Northman presents the BERSERKER legend at its most stylized. (It should be noted that both berserker, “bear warriors,” and úlfhéðnar, “wolf warriors,” are ideas taken directly from history).