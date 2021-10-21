Looking for something sugary-sweet to watch this holiday season? Great news, you won’t even need the Hallmark channel to do so! For the past few years, Netflix has been sleighing it (sorry, I had to) when it comes to releasing cute-and-cozy holiday movies the whole family can enjoy during the most wonderful time of the year, and their ongoing The Princess Switch series is no exception. For all you fans of the romance and Vanessa Hudgens-filled films, you’ll be delighted to know we now have a trailer for the third entry in the franchise and, even better, looks just as charming as its predecessors.

In The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, Hudgens stars as three unique versions of herself: Queen Margaret, Princess Stacy, and their troublesome cousin Fiona. Together, the team of look-alike relatives must band together to solve the mystery of who might have stolen a precious relic hailing straight from the Vatican City: the Star of Peace. The trailer’s description goes on to imply this is just the start of the women’s royal adventure, promising “Christmas romance” and “unexpected” switches along the way:

“When a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy enlist the help of Margaret’s audacious look-alike cousin Fiona who teams with a dashing, mysterious man from her past to retrieve it… rekindling the sparks of a tantalizing Christmas romance and resulting in a very unexpected switch.”

In addition to Hudgens, the film also features Remy Hill (Crazy Rich Asians), Nick Sagar (Run the World), Sam Palladio (Nashville), and Will Kemp (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce). Mike Rohl, the director of the series’ previous two films, is staying on board as The Princess Switch 3‘s director, with Robin Bernheim writing the film’s script. The film is scheduled to hit Netflix on November 18.