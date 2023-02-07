It’s not often that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson isn’t the most famous person in the room, but that was the case on Sunday during the 2023 Grammys. Attendees includes Beyoncé, Taylor Swift (who worked with the wrestler-turned-actor for her “The Man” music video), Bad Bunny, and Adele. “Someone that I’ve never met that I think I would actually cry is The Rock,” the “Easy on Me” singer once admitted. Her wish came true at the Grammys, providing one of the night’s more delightful moments.

Johnson told Variety how he pulled off the surprise.

“We wanted to do something special for Adele,” he said. “I know that she is a very big fan of mine and has made that clear publicly many times. But I’ve got to tell you, I am a huge fan of hers, as well — her music, her journey, her openness and directness in how she speaks. I’ve always admired that about her.” The Rock went to “great lengths to make sure that Adele was authentically surprised in the moment, and she was.” He also called Adele “a special iconic brilliant inspiring artist who has inspired a generation and who will continue to inspire generations to come. I love that woman.”

If she slips a bottle of Teremana into her next music video, he’ll love her even more.

