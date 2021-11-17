With Daniel Craig’s time as James Bond officially at an end, there’s been no shortage of potential actors tossed around as potential successors for the classic 007 role: Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, and Regé-Jean Page who rocketed to the top of bookies lists after becoming the smoldering heartthrob of the moment thanks to Bridgerton. But, now, a new contender wants to throw his hat in the ring for a very different take on Bond: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

While promoting his latest spy film, Red Notice, The Rock opened up to Esquire about his ambitions to take on the classic role and his surprising familial connection to the beloved British franchise. Via NME:

“Yes, my grandfather was a Bond villain in You Only Live Twice with Sean Connery. Very, very cool,” he began. “I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond. I don’t want to be a villain. Gotta be Bond.”

Of course, The Rock is going to have compete with top talent vying to be the next Bond. It was recently revealed that Spider-Man star Tom Holland has been having big Bond dreams. Granted, he’s British, the Peter Parker actor might still be a little too young to play the distinguished spy. And then there’s Henry Cavill. The Witcher and Man of Steel recently confirmed that he is open to having a discussion with producers about taking a crack at Bond.

Interestingly, in the same Esquire video where The Rock opened up about his Bond ambitions, he also revealed that he is doing everything in his power to get Cavill back as Superman so he can pit the Man of Steel against Black Adam. Although, naturally, The Rock already knows who will win.

“Black Adam could kick the sh*t out of Superman,” The Rock proudly boasted about a showdown with his (maybe) James Bond competitor.

(Via Esquire)