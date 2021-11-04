Following the tragic shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, The Rock has pledged to never use a real gun on any of his productions, no matter the cost. While working the red carpet at the premiere of his latest Netflix movie, Red Notice, The Rock revealed how he was “heartbroken” by the incident, which left Hutchins dead after Alec Baldwin unknowingly fired a gun that had a live round in it during rehearsal.

How the live round made its way into Baldwin’s gun is the focus of an ongoing investigation, but it was enough for The Rock to get his Seven Bucks Production team on the phone and lay down a new ground rule on guns going forward. Via Variety:

“I can’t speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie that we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions — any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce — we won’t use real guns at all,” Johnson said to Variety. “We’re going to switch over to rubber guns, and we’re going to take care of it in post,” he said. “We’re not going to worry about the dollars; we won’t worry about what it costs.”

As the interview wrapped up, The Rock reiterated his stances that no real guns will be used on Seven Bucks productions. “That’s it,” he said. Considering the wrestler turned actor is easily one of the biggest action movie stars in the world, his no-real-guns stance is guaranteed to impact the rest of the industry. It’s a bold example to set and follows Eric Kripke’s recent vow to use “no more guns with blanks” on his sets.

(Via Variety)