In the days leading up to Thanksgiving, we shared the pop culture events we were thankful for in 2021, including the ongoing petty feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Well, it’s nearly 2022, and we continue to be thankful for their “candy ass” squabbling, which took another turn on Wednesday: Johnson has declined Diesel’s invitation to re-join the Fast and Furious franchise.

Back in November, Diesel wrote on Instagram, “My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come.” He also invoked the spirit of late Fast and Furious star Paul “Pablo” Walker, adding, “I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play.”

The post has over 2 million likes — but Johnson is not one of them.

“I was very surprised by Vin’s recent post,” he recently told CNN. “This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly – and privately – that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return.” Johnson continued:

“Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding. My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible Fast & Furious franchise with gratitude and grace. It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters”

Spoken like a true politician (or some kind of scorpion royalty).

(Via CNN)