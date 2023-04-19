snowman
universal
Movies

No One Knows Why A Famously Bad Movie Is Currently #1 On Netflix

Yesterday, Netflix announced that it will stop sending DVDs through the mail at the end of September. So you’ll have to look elsewhere for one of the worst movies of the 2010s — like the Netflix top 10.

The Snowman is a famously terrible film. The “grim, dim, snowbound thriller” from 2017 has a six percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and even the film’s director, Tomas Alfredson, had a miserable time making it. “Our shoot time in Norway was way too short, we didn’t get the whole story with us and when we started cutting we discovered that a lot was missing,” he told the Norwegian Broadcast Corporation. “It’s like when you’re making a big jigsaw puzzle and a few pieces are missing, so you don’t see the whole picture.”

The Snowman had been retired to the meme bargain bin, but it’s currently — and bizarrely — the most-watched movie on Netflix in the United States. Tens of thousands of subscribers decided, all at once, that instead of Phantom Thread or Lord of the Rings or The Irishman, they would prefer to watch a movie where Michael Fassbender plays a sad detective named Harry Hole.

This is a case not even Mister Police could solve.

This is what Netflix should actually apologize for.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Davido Proves That He’s Worthy Of A Crown In Any Era On The Conquering ‘Timeless’
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×