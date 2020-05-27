When HBO Max announced last week that they’ll actually #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (which is still far from finished) in 2020, it took about ten seconds for fans to clamor for an “Ayer Cut” of 2016’s trashtastic Suicide Squad. The film, although ridiculously successful on a financial note, was a narrative disaster that subbed in Blob People in place of an overarching villain. The Warner Bros./DC movie was about a Dirty Dozen-esque gathering of bad guys, so I guess someone maybe gave up on a “big bad” and figured Blob People would work? Well, let’s just say that director David Ayer has been quite vocal in his displeasure for what hit theaters.

Ayer has lamented the loss of most of Jared Leto’s Joker in the movie and claimed that people haven’t truly seen his vision materialize onscreen. So of course he’d like to finish an Ayer Cut, and with Twitter being Twitter, someone asked James Gunn — who is currently finishing up a relaunch called The Suicide Squad — what he thinks of an Ayer Cut surfacing in the near-ish future.

Well, Gunn is cool with this happening and isn’t giving any indication of feeling like his toes might be smooshed. “I’d be okay with whatever @DavidAyerMovies & Warners wanted to release with that no problem,” the Guardians of the Galaxy helmer tweeted.

I’d be okay with whatever @DavidAyerMovies & Warners wanted to release with that no problem. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 27, 2020

And Ayer reacted with gratitude and praise while calling Gunn “good people” and “a master filmmaker.” He’s also excited to see Gunn’s “take on these characters.”

James, I really appreciate that, however this crazy ride unfolds. You’re good people and no lie – I can’t wait to see your take on these characters – you’re a master filmmaker 🙏🏻 https://t.co/1mwaHkKqpu — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 27, 2020

The lovefest continued with Gunn repsonding, “I feel the same way about you, man.”

I feel the same way about you, man. 🙌 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 27, 2020

The nerd affection between these guys is evident, and more than that, this is about filmmakers supporting their own. Hollywood is reeling, along with much of the world, from the pandemic, and getting everyone back on their feet feels more important than squabbling over comic book characters. Gunn and Ayer are pure class, no doubt.