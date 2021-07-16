Remember how it felt like every character in 2016’s Suicide Squad got two introductions and it took up half the movie? The Suicide Squad shouldn’t have that issue. For one thing, James Gunn is an economic screenwriter who’s able to make exposition funny. That’s no easy task. Also, we already know Harley Quinn, Rick Flag, and Captain Boomerang, and many of the new character identities speak for themselves. King Shark is a… shark (and a Harley Quinn animated series legend), Weasel is a… weasel, Ratcatcher 2 controls… rats, and Polka-Dot Man is a… man who throws polka-dots.

‘The Suicide Squad’ Team

But just in case you’re having trouble remembering Bloodshot from The Thinker, Warner Bros. has released an “In on the Action” featurette that breaks down every character’s “thing.” Bloodsport is a “grumpy guy,” according to Idris Elba, while John Cena describes Peacemaker as a “douchey bro but a patriot at the same time.” As for the others:

-King Shark is “just really stupid, but he’s also really kind”

-Polka-Dot Man is a “product of an experiment gone wrong”

-Ratcatcher 2 “controls and can talk with rats”

-Mongal has “super strength, super speed,” and she’s a “super bitch”

-Savant is a “distinctive-looking chap” who’s “very quiet” and “very powerful”

-T.D.K. is “a guy who’s arms and legs come off, that’s his only power”

-Javelin is “sexy” with “blonde hair” and a “very large toothpick”

Pete Davidson doesn’t say much about his character, Blackguard, other than he has a long purple ponytail in the comics. He’s still more useful than the Joker.

The Suicide Squad hits theater and HBO Max on August 6.