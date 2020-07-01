Many of David Ayer’s movies are set in Los Angeles, whether it’s Denzel Washington showing Ethan Hawke around the city in Training Day, Jake Gyllenhaal having his life “changed” by End of Watch, or Will Smith working with an orc cop in Bright. There’s an entire Wiki page dedicated to every film of his that takes places in Los Angeles; in related news, David Ayer has his own Wiki page. We should all be so lucky. Anyway, the Suicide Squad director is returning to his California roots in The Tax Collector, which also finds him re-teaming with Fury star Shia LaBeouf. The crime-thriller, about two “collectors” (played by LaBeouf and Bobby Soto) working for a crime lord, was inspired by Ayer wanting “to get back to my roots. I wanted to share the streets I know, the world I know. It’s a personal and tough movie about the LA I love,” he told Collider.

Watch the trailer above. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

David (Bobby Soto) and Creeper (Shia LaBeouf), are “tax collectors” for the crime lord Wizard, collecting his cut from the profits of local gangs’ illicit dealings. But when Wizard’s old rival returns to Los Angeles from Mexico, the business is upended, and David finds himself desperate to protect what matters more to him than anything else: his family.

The Tax Collector is in select theaters and on-demand and digital on August 7.