After taking the film off Paramount’s hands, Amazon is clearly hoping to go big on July 4th weekend when it starts streaming the Chris Pratt sci-fi actioner The Tomorrow War. In the new official trailer, the film gives off heavy Independence Day vibes but with a time-travel twist as Pratt’s character, a retired military man turned teacher, is drafted to fight a war in the future where aliens have mounted a successful invasion, and mankind is running out of soldiers.

However, complications abound as Pratt realizes that he’s not only fighting to save the future of humanity but also the past, where his family is no longer safe. Here’s the official synopsis:

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

The Tomorrow War starts streaming July 2 on Amazon.