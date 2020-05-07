The majority of movie theaters around the country remain closed (much to Christopher Nolan’s frustration) due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but drive-in theaters are open, and business is booming. The drive-in is a social distance-friendly way of seeing a movie in a public setting, not plopped on your couch, endlessly scrolling through Netflix. But what if you want to see something new, not The Goonies for the 47th time?

Amazon is hosting special screenings of The Vast of Night at select drive-in theaters around the country on May 15 and 16. The 1950s-set film, directed by Andrew Patterson and starring Sierra McCormick and Jake Horowitz, is one of the best things I’ve seen this year, although I hesitate to say too much about it. Even watching the trailer gives too much away; it’s one of those movies where the less you know, the better. But trust me (and others), The Vast of Night is really good, and the drive-in is an ideal setting to see it.

Here’s more on the movie:

In the twilight of the 1950s, on one fateful night in New Mexico, a young, winsome switchboard operator Fay and charismatic radio DJ Everett discover a strange audio frequency that could change their small town and the future forever. Dropped phone calls, AM radio signals, secret reels of tape forgotten in a library, switchboards, crossed patchlines and an anonymous phone call lead Fay and Everett on a scavenger hunt toward the unknown.

For more information on the drive-in screenings (tickets are only 50 cents), click here. For everyone else, The Vast of Night premieres on Amazon Prime Video on May 29.