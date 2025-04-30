A few years ago, word surfaced of a This Is Spinal Tap sequel from original director Rob Reiner, who was set to get the mockumentary band back together. As a result, stars Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer signed up for more rock ‘n’ roll debauchery with Reiner also on hand as documentarian Marty DiBergi, and Bleeker Street will bring Spinal Tap II: The End Continues into theaters about 41 years (on September 12) after the 1984 original began its cult classic journey. This will happen with cameos from Questlove, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Paul Shaffer, and more, so look for this to be a “Stonehenge”-level (for real this time?) monumental event.

Before that happens, Bleeker Street and Fathom Entertainment will bestow audiences with another chance to theatrically rock out by re-releasing the original (and remastered) movie into theaters for the 41-year Golden Anniversary. Why 41 years? Probably the same reason that these dudes “go to 11.” Because that’s how they roll, and of course they’ve taken that sense of extra into a trailer for the re-release.

As with any (dis)reputable rock band, they’ve nailed down highly specific dates, July 5 to July 7, so mark your calendars if you care to relive “Sex Farm” in full celluloid screen glory. The below poster aims to prepare you for the experience, and yup, they still look like they would “care more,” but they’re “too sedated.” Get updates on tickets near you right here.