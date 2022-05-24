The first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder was a pretty lighthearted affair. It wasn’t even clear what the movie was about. It shows Chris Hemsworth’s ripped Norse god trying to find the new him in the wake of Avengers: Endgame. He’d appointed Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie as king of New Asgard so he could cruise the cosmos with the Guardians of the Galaxy. We saw glimpses of Natalie Portman’s returning Jane Foster, who we knew would become Mighty Thor. There was some Guns N’ Roses licks. It wasn’t even clear if there would be any real conflict. Maybe there didn’t need to be.

If that’s what you thought, clearly you forgot Christian Bale was the baddie. He’s Gorr the God Butcher, a pale, ghostly “galactic killer” hellbent on destroying all gods. He doesn’t pop up till halfway through the latest trailer, but he singlehandedly darkens and deepens what still seemed like a goofy lark. It’s our first look at him, and he is very much not kidding around.

Before he shows up, though, we get to see more of Portman’s newly ripped Jane. When it begins, it’s narrated by Korg, the endearing rock creature voiced by director Taika Waititi, and he positions the film as being a tale of two former lovers reuniting — and one of them going so far as to steal his hammer. Indeed, as Waititi promised, it appears that Portman will have a lot more to do than she did when she was just some nice scientist from planet Earth.

You can watch the new Thor: Love and Thunder trailer above. The film arrives on July 8.