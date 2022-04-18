Thor Love and Thunder
Marvel
Movies

‘Thor’ Fans Are Digging The First Look At Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor In The ‘Love And Thunder’ Trailer

by: Twitter

After weeks of online murmurs that a drop was coming any day now, Marvel finally released the first Thor: Love and Thunder trailer the Monday after Easter and fans are already freaking out about a long-awaited hero revival. In the final moments of the trailer, a completely gobsmacked Thor lays eyes on a powerful woman somehow wielding his mythical hammer Mjolnir. While all of this is very confusing to the God of Thunder, especially considering his sister Hela (Cate Blanchett) shattered Mjolnir in Thor: Ragnarok, Marvel fans know that this wicked buff hero is none other than Natalie Portman‘s Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor.

Introduced in 2014 by Thor comics writer Jason Aaron, the Mighty Thor instantly became a fan-favorite and a force to be reckoned with across the Nine Realms. Much like the film, Mighty Thor was mysteriously able to wield Mjolnir and her identity was a secret to Thor, who was no longer worthy of the magical weapon and simply calling himself Odinson now. Obviously, Thor: Love and Thunder will take some creative liberties with the character, as Marvel movies do because comics are confusing. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from going absolutely wild on social media after getting their first look at Portman as the returning Jane Foster.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Here’s the official synopsis:

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder rocks into theaters on July 8, 2022.

