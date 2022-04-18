After weeks of online murmurs that a drop was coming any day now, Marvel finally released the first Thor: Love and Thunder trailer the Monday after Easter and fans are already freaking out about a long-awaited hero revival. In the final moments of the trailer, a completely gobsmacked Thor lays eyes on a powerful woman somehow wielding his mythical hammer Mjolnir. While all of this is very confusing to the God of Thunder, especially considering his sister Hela (Cate Blanchett) shattered Mjolnir in Thor: Ragnarok, Marvel fans know that this wicked buff hero is none other than Natalie Portman‘s Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor.

Introduced in 2014 by Thor comics writer Jason Aaron, the Mighty Thor instantly became a fan-favorite and a force to be reckoned with across the Nine Realms. Much like the film, Mighty Thor was mysteriously able to wield Mjolnir and her identity was a secret to Thor, who was no longer worthy of the magical weapon and simply calling himself Odinson now. Obviously, Thor: Love and Thunder will take some creative liberties with the character, as Marvel movies do because comics are confusing. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from going absolutely wild on social media after getting their first look at Portman as the returning Jane Foster.

You can see some of the reactions below:

NATALIE PORTMAN JANE FOSTER MIGHTY THOR OHMYGODDD MY MOTHERRRRR 🛐🛐🛐 pic.twitter.com/Wa6YJLeB8i — Shruti Rao (@shrutiraoart) April 18, 2022

JANE FOSTER MIGHTY THOR LOOKS AMAZING I'M SHAKING #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/20OPtrgWXl — Gabriel ⧗ (@dorksofprey) April 18, 2022

thor’s reaction to jane as mighty thor has me crackling pic.twitter.com/ZTQRdSNkBM — liz marruá (@spaceprinceben) April 18, 2022

The Thor: Love and Thunder trailer is EVERYTHING. The wait may have been long, but after that teaser, it was SO worth it. I can’t wait to see Natalie Portman steal the show as Mighty Thor! Jane Foster is BACK! 🙌🙌 #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/PynqHJYC1s — Michael Patterson (@michaelp93) April 18, 2022

JANE AS THE MIGHTY THOR IN THE THOR LOVE AND THUNDER TRAILER IM SCREAMING #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/rJehPo9taL — sabrina | moonknight spoilers (@visiondarling) April 18, 2022

WE WAITED SO LONG, JANE AS MIGHTY THOR IS FINALLY HERE #ThorLoveAndThunder⚡️ pic.twitter.com/jKXyUXYMPK — mal (@houseofphoton) April 18, 2022

Now’s a really good time to read The Mighty Thor comics if you haven’t already! I love Jane Thor so freaking much and can’t wait to see what Natalie Portman does with the role 😩 pic.twitter.com/uBAR05ReaN — Danielle S (@danies394) April 18, 2022

JANE FOSTER AS THE MIGHTY THOR HOLDING THE BROKEN MJOLNIR!!!! I'M SCREAMINGGGG#ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/8Ns4njG47Q — ϯαηѵεεɾ (@KindaSabrful) April 18, 2022

JANE AS THE MIGHTY THOR IN THE THOR LOVE AND THUNDER TRAILER IM SCREAMING #ThorLoveAndThunder

Looks superb 💥💥🔥#ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/jPKmsbFWwr — PrabuDS🕉️✝️☪️❤️ (@dsthala25) April 18, 2022

been waiting to see Jane foster as mighty Thor in the MCU… now we got her and she looks so fucking cool, queen shit ❤️⚡️ https://t.co/zbNrqp3D5W pic.twitter.com/BCJkYKyyTM — Dillon || 19 days (@graciesolsen) April 18, 2022

Here’s the official synopsis:

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder rocks into theaters on July 8, 2022.