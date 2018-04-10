Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

From producing new shows for HBO and Netflix to lightly breaking her joked-about nondisclosure agreement to reveal that someone once bit Beyonce at a party, Tiffany Haddish is everwhere these days. Of course, the stand-up comedian and Girls Trip star is doing more than making an impact with all the properties that she’s known to be a part of. There are also all the movies and television shows that she could have been attached to, but wasn’t — like Jordan Peele’s phenomenal Get Out, which Haddish refused to audition for despite the writer/director’s request.

Peele serves as executive producer of The Last O.G., the new Tracy Morgan vehicle that co-stars Haddish. It’s not the first time the actress has worked with the ex-Key and Peele star, however, as she also had a role in the film Keanu. That’s when, as she discussed with Late Night host Seth Meyers on Monday, Peele asked her to audition for his next film:

“He asked me to audition for it. When he let me read it and asked me to audition, I was like, ‘Man, look, I don’t do scary movies, dog. I don’t do that. That’s demonized kind of stuff. I don’t let that in my house.’ And he was like, ‘It’s not really demons.’ And then I was like, ‘That’s the white man trying to take people’s souls out of their bodies and opening their brains. That sounds like some demon stuff to me!'”

“I’m cool on that,” Haddish concluded, adding that she told Peele, “I’ll watch it in the daytime, but I’m not going to be in it.” She didn’t reveal which particular role the Get Out writer/director had wanted her to audition for, but that’s okay. After all, her reading of the script has gifted us with the most wonderful plot summary of the film yet.