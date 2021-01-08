Part I of HBO’s two-part Tiger Woods documentary, Tiger, airs this Sunday, promising to be the perfect golf-centric spinoff for everyone who loved reliving Michael Jordan’s glory days in The Last Dance. It’s a fitting tribute to the guy who has been described as “the Michael Jordan of golf” since probably even before he’d won his first major at The Masters in 1997. Even their flagship documentaries follow a similar pattern: the rise, the death of a father, the controversy, the resurgence, the nagging question of whether our hero is actually psychotic in some way, and if maybe that’s what dominance on their level requires.

Yet Tiger Woods isn’t a perfect analogue for Michael Jordan. It’s even possible that the pressure to fulfill that hero athlete archetype contributed to Tiger’s arguably lower lows.

I was a competitive youth golfer myself during Tiger’s rise, so rewatching his child prodigy-Stanford phenom arc comes with a heavy dose of deja vu. I remember thinking, throughout that rise, that Tiger Woods must be the most boring superstar athlete who ever lived — the awkward nasal voice, the halting, guarded delivery, the seeming inability to offer anything but the dryest discussion of golf’s minutia. “Well, uh, I think I’d rate the long iron game about a C+ today, but luckily I had the putter working and uh…”

At the time I was far more partial to John Daly, the chain-smoking Arkansas shitkicker with a mullet and porn ‘stache, who wore hideous shirts, inhaled hot dogs at the turn, and barely took practice swings before knocking 300-yard drives with his goofball whirlybird back swing. Tiger Woods: infallible golf robot from Southern California, was a little harder to love.

With the benefit of hindsight and history, it’s easier to acknowledge: Tiger Woods being kind of a dork is what humanizes him. It also contextualizes some of the pressures that he was under — that he’d been essentially bred for greatness, shoved into a spotlight he probably never wanted in the first place literally since before he could talk. It’s possible to see him as an underdog, but only after the fact. Appearing as a golf phenom on the Mike Douglas Show as a two-year-old, Tiger Woods is as much former child star as he is star athlete. To borrow another sports analogy, Earl Woods had a few things in common with Marv Marinovich, the famously overbearing father of “test tube quarterback” Todd Marinovich.

We always knew Earl Woods was a little nuts, and it’s a credit to Tiger directors Matthew Heineman and Matthew Hamachek that they actually find some new and interesting anecdotes in that arena. Unlike Todd Marinovich, whose career sort of flamed out in drug addiction just after he became an NFL first-round draft pick, Tiger Woods really did come to dominate his sport. Watching old footage of Tiger dominating major tournaments by 10 or 15 strokes is irresistible in the same way watching old footage of Jordan in The Last Dance was irresistible. In that way, Earl Woods succeeded where many pushy stage fathers failed.

Yet the constant need to contextualize Tiger’s dominance using other sports illustrates the obvious: that golf isn’t other sports. That Tiger really did manage to transcend golf, in a way no one had before, is his greatest achievement. And yet he was always hamstrung by the fact that he is, deep down, a golfer; master of a sport that the public generally thinks of as being for fat old Republicans who hate their wives and isn’t particularly manly. Tiger relives Nike’s first Tiger Woods commercial, the one in which he flatly declared “there are still courses in the United States that I am not allowed to play because of the color of my skin.”

The ad stirred controversy at the time, for so boldly playing the race card and perhaps not being perfectly true on the merits: Tiger Woods probably could’ve played any course he wanted in 1996. But just because it wasn’t 100% true to the letter didn’t mean it wasn’t true in spirit. It would’ve been entirely true for any other black golfer at the time. Just six years before the ad aired, in 1990, Hal W. Thompson, the founder of Shoal Creek Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama, the venue for the 1990 PGA Championship (one of pro golf’s four majors), said “we don’t discriminate in every other area except the blacks.”