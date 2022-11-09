In Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell play two cannibals who fall in love. No spoilers, but the pair did not eat human meat (“mmm… human meat”) during the filming of the coming-of-age movie. Otherwise, a certain someone who worked with Chalamet and Guadagnino might have been more interested.

“On a very practical note, Luca said that we were eating corn syrup,” Russell told Slash Film. “But I know that I wasn’t, because I remember the incredible effects team and the team who were handling all of that sort of stuff told me that it was maraschino cherries, dark chocolate, and Fruit Roll-Ups.” She added that it was “very sweet and [tastier] than anything else maybe you could imagine.”

Apparently cannibals have the same diet as me in fourth grade. Here’s more:

Bones and All is a story of first love between Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee, an intense and disenfranchised drifter; a liberating road odyssey of two young people coming into their own, searching for identity and chasing beauty in a perilous world that cannot abide who they are.

Bones and All, which also stars Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon Green, and Jessica Harper, opens in theaters on November 18.

