It’s totally natural to get all judgmental and smug about the two young cannibals in Bones and All, but unless you’ve ever been put in a position of either eating your fellow humans or dying, you don’t know what you’re talking about, do you? Think about that before you get on your high horse, pal.

The reunion between Timothée Chalamet and director Luca Guadagnino sees the Oscar-nominated actor playing a Clyde-type “eater” who meets a Bonnie-type fellow traveler (star Taylor Russell) and begins a love affair that spans the highways and byways of an America filled with a startling amount of cannibals within a tight geographic area. Along the way they cross paths with the creepily desperate Sully (Mark Rylance) and others who refuse to turn on Incognito Mode when they search for “The Best Ways To Cook A Hand.”

It looks lush and grungy, adding to the budding subgenre of prestige people-eating flicks with Raw and We Are What We Are as its modern foundation. Dripping with romance, it’s a fitting follow-up to Call Me By Your Name, and, don’t be surprised, Guadagnino has already slapped down the jokes drawing comparisons between his new work and Armie Hammer’s (alleged) real life.

The movie hits theaters November 23rd, so plan to take your relatives to it after Thanksgiving dinner.