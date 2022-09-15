When photos of Timothée Chalamet prancing around and singing on the set of the upcoming Wonka movie surfaced, many were… shocked? Surprised? Confused? At the prospect that it would be a dark musical comedy that showed Wonka’s origins. As it turns out, Chalamet thinks the response was “funny” and that the movie is not at all what people are expecting. Sound familiar?

Chalamet insists the movie is actually good, despite the various memes and TikToks making fun of his oversized hat. Chalamet told British Vogue: “You know what’s really funny about that is it’s so misleading. The movie is so sincere, it’s so joyous,” he said, adding that he has seven (SEVEN) musical numbers.

Despite the jokes, Chalamet says that choosing a movie like Wonka helped him realize the kind of work he wants to continue to do. “I hate to say it, but the dream as an artist is to throw whatever the f*ck you want at the wall, you know? And I guess what I’m realizing is that one’s personal life, one’s adult life, can be quite boring, and the artist’s life can still be extraordinary.” We can’t wait to hear these allegedly extraordinary songs!

It’s unclear if they are original songs, or if he will get to try to belt out an even spookier rendition of “The Wonderous Boat Ride” if that’s even possible. Hey, at least he didn’t earn the nickname Ketamine Gene Wilder.

