When you think Barbie, you think of plastic, high heels, and Michael Cera, right? Well, you will now! Cera has officially joined the cast of the over-growing Barbie movie led by Greta Gerwig. Insecure’s Issa Rae will also be joining the film, which is currently in production in the U.K.

Rae and Cera will join Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, and Will Ferrell in what will surely be the strangest casting decision of the decade. Details about the project are under wraps, though some characters have been named: Ferrell will play the CEO of a toy company (throwback to Elf).

The Barbie movie has had a long, tumultuous history over the last few years: the story was originally given to Diablo Cody, then eventually to Amy Schumer, who left the project due to creative differences. Robbie was then added to the cast in 2019, before Gosling signed on to play the infamous Ken doll. Gerwig then confirmed she was writing the script with partner Noah Baumbach.

While many fans have questions about who, exactly, this movie is for, one thing’s for sure: it will be entertaining to see any interaction between Michael Cera and Ryan Gosling. The movie is expected to hit theaters sometime next year.