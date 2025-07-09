Alison Brie and Dave Franco have been married for years at this point, and here and there, their acting careers overlap and they work on projects together. The latest puts an extreme twist on relationship, as Together is a supernatural horror film exploring themes of co-dependency.
The film is a major one for Michael Shanks, as he wrote it and it’s also his directorial debut. It hasn’t been stress-free for him, as the project hit a bit of a rocky stretch recently: It’s facing a lawsuit over claims it plagiarized another movie, Better Half, which also explores the idea of a couple being stuck together through uncertain means. But, the two movies have one major difference, as while Better Half is relatively lighthearted in tone, Together appears to be anything but.
Ahead of the movie’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it’s screening in theaters.
Plot
The logline reads:
“Years into their relationship, Tim and Millie (Dave Franco and Alison Brie) find themselves at a crossroads as they move to the country, abandoning all that is familiar in their lives except each other. With tensions already flaring, a nightmarish encounter with a mysterious, unnatural force threatens to corrupt their lives, their love, and their flesh.”
Brie also told The Wrap, “The movie is about a co-dependent couple who have been together for over a decade. They are in a little bit of a rut, and they move to the countryside, sort of away from their friends and community, and some weird things happen to them.” Dave Franco added, “This sounds like a relationship drama, and it is, but it’s also a full-on horror movie. The set pieces are like nothing you’ve seen in a horror movie. It’s very leaning into body horror.”
Cast
Brie and Franco are firmly the focus of the film, but aside from them, it also features Damon Herriman, Mia Morrissey, Jack Kenny, Sunny S. Walia, and Karl Richmond.
Brie told Collider of working with her husband:
“This was great timing, I think, to do this project. We have acted in some things together, and by this point, Dave has directed me in a couple of movies, we wrote a film together. Our shorthand has gotten shorter and shorter to where it’s like a mind-meld, eye-contact thing. We’ve been together over a decade, so has this couple in the movie. We’re very selective about projects that we will act in together. We read scripts quite often, where we would act together, and it’s all about which one makes the most sense, and this one did.”
Release Date
The film is set to hit theaters on July 30.
Trailer
Check out the Together trailer below.