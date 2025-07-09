Alison Brie and Dave Franco have been married for years at this point, and here and there, their acting careers overlap and they work on projects together. The latest puts an extreme twist on relationship, as Together is a supernatural horror film exploring themes of co-dependency.

The film is a major one for Michael Shanks, as he wrote it and it’s also his directorial debut. It hasn’t been stress-free for him, as the project hit a bit of a rocky stretch recently: It’s facing a lawsuit over claims it plagiarized another movie, Better Half, which also explores the idea of a couple being stuck together through uncertain means. But, the two movies have one major difference, as while Better Half is relatively lighthearted in tone, Together appears to be anything but.

Ahead of the movie’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it’s screening in theaters.