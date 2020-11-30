Tom Cruise does not fear for his safety too much, that much is clear. He perches atop a speeding train like it’s no big thing. The guy’s a notorious daredevil and devoted to the most bonkers of stunts — he leaps off skyscrapers, and casually dangles from the side of helicopters, and runs everywhere. Still, Tom Cruise knows that the smartest move of all during a pandemic is to take things seriously and mask up. Mission: Impossible 7 has resumed filming in Italy, where Tom can be seen above while taking a breather in Venice. As always, he’s happy to wave to fans, and as one can plainly see, Tom is not messing around with Covid-19. He’s double masked (quite like me hitting the grocery store), with a surgical variety underneath a cooler black exterior mask.

The Daily Mail has even more photos of Tom doing car stunts in Rome alongside co-star Hayley Atwell. Both of them, of course, are taking no chances in between takes and masking up while in close proximity with others. Here’s an Instagram shot from director Chris McQuarrie as he prepared to roll camera near a telltale landmark.

It’s been a long time coming, obviously, given that all movies shut down production earlier this year, and Cruise personally called Norway’s culture minister to reboot European shooting, all before igniting a local controversy involving cruise ships. This followed a Polish bridge kerfuffle and a stunt gone wrong, but things are now humming along throughout Italy for the Cruise train.

Mission: Impossible 7 is currently scheduled for a November 19, 2021 release, and please enjoy this stop-motion rendering (by Victor Patator) of Cruise in stunt mode.