Tom Cruise is the star of one of the year’s best (and most punctuated) movies, Mission: Impossible — Fallout, but he himself may have never seen a movie. That’s the conclusion that I, along with much of the internet, came to on Monday when an interview with the 56-year-old running man went viral. When asked a fairly simple question by Moviebill — “Do you have a most memorable moviegoing experience?” — this is how Cruise responded.

So… yeah. Tom Cruise has never seen a movie (except maybe Harry Potter). He’s also, obviously, never seen an adult film. In fact, he didn’t even know they were on the internet until Seth Rogen corrupted his brain.

During an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, comedy mega-producer Judd Apatow revealed that he and Rogen had a meeting with Cruise, who was interested in making a romantic comedy, in 2006. “So we’re talking to him and I don’t know how it came up, but it usually comes up with Seth where he starts talking about marijuana and pornography,” the Knocked Up director said. “And he starts talking about watching adult films on the internet and Tom Cruise goes, ‘What? Wait, you’re saying that there are adult films on the internet?’ And Seth is like, ‘Yeah, there’s all these movies on these websites.’ And Tom Cruise is like, ‘Wait a second, you’re saying if I go on the computer, on the worldwide web, there are people having sex on this [information super] highway?’” Pictured: Tom Cruise in 2006 running to the nearest computer.

Apatow still isn’t sure whether Cruise was genuinely baffled, or if he was “being very polite. I assume he was against it and being polite, but who knows? We’ll never know.” One thing we do know, however: Missionary Position: Impossible is a better movie than Missionary Position: Impossible 2.