Tom Hanks Is Coming For People Who Refuse To Wear Masks In Public

Back in March, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson became the first U.S. celebrities to reveal their COVID-19 diagnoses. Both have since recovered after suffering relatively mild symptoms (although it still sounds like they were miserable), and Chet Haze insisted that his father was “not trippin'” while in recovery. Well, Hanks knows that he got lucky, and he’s here to tell everyone to take this pandemic seriously.

Hanks apparently got very heated on the subject (like Bill Burr while slamming Joe Rogan), and he won’t accept that people won’t take the very simple step of wearing a mask to protect others. Here’s what he said during a junket to promote Apple TV+’s Greyhound movie (which streams on July 10), according to People:

“Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things — I just think shame on you… Don’t be a p—-, get on with it, do your part. It’s very basic. If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense.”

Yep, Hanx is coming for the tantrum-throwing Karens and Brads out there, who have managed to anger one of the nicest guys on the planet. Hanks also detailed more about his “10 days of very uncomfortable symptoms,” although he’s very thankful that neither he nor Rita’s lungs filled up with fluid, and that their fevers didn’t spike to the point where they would have required emergency medical care. Hanks also stressed that the pair took great care to isolate during their illness and is still practicing strict social distancing. Yes, listen to Tom Hanks and wear a mask.

