Tom Hanks is Mister Rogers, coming to a neighborhood near you October 2019. pic.twitter.com/2TP3eiPUCx — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) September 27, 2018

With everything going on this day, this week, this month, this year, the world needs something good to happen. Right on cue: here’s the first-look image of five-time Oscar nominee Tom Hanks as beloved entertainer Fred Rogers, of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood fame, in the upcoming film You Are My Friend.

It’s perfect casting: everyone loves Mister Rogers (even a documentary about the TV personality/good guy, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, was a legitimate box office hit), and everyone really, really, really, really, really, really loves Tom Hanks. Put them together and you’ve got “America’s Dad” in a dope sweater.

Directed by Marielle Heller (The Diary of a Teenage Girl), You Are My Friend is inspired by “a real-life friendship between Rogers and award-winning journalist Tom Junod. The cynical journalist begrudgingly accepts an assignment to write a profile piece on the beloved TV icon Mr. Rogers and finds his perspective on life transformed.”

You Are My Friend is scheduled to come out in October 2019.