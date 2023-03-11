The Academy Awards are set to go down on Sunday, so you know what that means: The Golden Raspberry Awards revealed their winners. It was another controversial year for the anti-Oscars. They even had to make amends after they were called out for nominating a 12-year-old. But the awards are out and the most shocking thing is that they gave one to, of all people, Tom Hanks.
The two-time Oscar-winner was actually nominated twice, for Disney’s Pinocchio — in which he played a rambling Geppetto — and for his turn as Colonel Tom Parker in Elvis. To some it was an enjoyable performance. Parker was Dutch but claimed to be from America, and he painstakingly cultivated Presley’s career. Hanks leaned way into the role. He even caught COVID-19 because of it, making him and his wife Rita Wilson two of the first celebrities to contract it. But Razzie voters were clearly unmoved by that, awarding him not only Worst Supporting Actor but also Worst Screen Couple (for him and his “latex-laden face”).
Elsewhere, Jared Leto won his second consecutive Razzie, this time for Morbius, which also netted a Worst Supporting Actress trophy for Adria Arjona. Worst Actress, meanwhile, went to the Razzies themselves, namely for “Their 43rd Worst Actress Nominations Blunder,” aka nominating a 12-year-old. Machine Gun Kelly won Worst Director for the comedy Good Mourning, and Blonde won Worst Picture because it “shamelessly exploits the memory of the late Marilyn Monroe.”
You can see the full list of winners/losers below.
WORST PICTURE
Blonde (WINNER)
Disney’s Pinocchio
Good Mourning
The King’s Daughter
Morbius
WORST ACTOR
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) / Good Mourning
Pete Davidson (Voice Only) / Marmaduke
Tom Hanks (as Gepetto) / Disney’s Pinocchio
Jared Leto / Morbius (WINNER)
Sylvester Stallone / Samaritan
WORST ACTRESS
Razzes / Their 43rd Worst Actress Nominations Blunder (WINNER)
Bryce Dallas Howard / Jurassic Park: Dominion
Diane Keaton / Mack & Rita
Kaya Scodelario / The King’s Daughter
Alicia Silverstone / The Requin
WORST REMAKE/RIP-OFF/SEQUEL
Blonde
BOTH 365 Days sequels — 365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days [a Razzie BOGO]
Disney’s Pinocchio (WINNER)
Firestarter
Jurassic World: Dominion
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Adria Arjona / Morbius (WINNER)
Lorraine Bracco (voice only) Disney’s Pinocchio
Penélope Cruz / The 355
Bingbing Fan / The 355 and The King’s Daughter
Mira Sorvino / Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Pete Davidson (cameo role) Good Mourning
Tom Hanks / Elvis (WINNER)
Xavier Samuel / Blonde
Mod Sun / Good Mourning
Evan Williams / Blonde
WORST SCREEN COUPLE
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun / Good Mourning
Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene / Blonde
Tom Hanks and His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent) Elvis (WINNER)
Andrew Dominik and His Issues With Women / Blonde
The Two 365 Days Sequels (both released in 2022)
WORST DIRECTOR
Judd Apatow / The Bubble
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun / Good Mourning (WINNER)
Andrew Dominik / Blonde
Daniel Espinosa / Morbius
Robert Zemeckis / Disney’s Pinocchio
WORST SCREENPLAY
Blonde / Written for the screen by Andrew Dominik, adapted from the Bio-Novel by Joyce Carol Oates (WINNER)
Disney’s Pinocchio / Screenplay by Robert Zemeckis and Chris Weitz (not authorized by the estate of Carlo Collodi)
Good Mourning / “Written” by Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun
Jurassic World: Dominion / Screenplay by Emily Carmichael and Colin Trevorrow, story by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly
Morbius / Screen story and sreenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless
RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD
Colin Farrell (From 2004 Worst Actor nominee to 2022 Best Actor Oscar Front-Runner)
(Via The Hollywood Reporter)