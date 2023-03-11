The Academy Awards are set to go down on Sunday, so you know what that means: The Golden Raspberry Awards revealed their winners. It was another controversial year for the anti-Oscars. They even had to make amends after they were called out for nominating a 12-year-old. But the awards are out and the most shocking thing is that they gave one to, of all people, Tom Hanks.

The two-time Oscar-winner was actually nominated twice, for Disney’s Pinocchio — in which he played a rambling Geppetto — and for his turn as Colonel Tom Parker in Elvis. To some it was an enjoyable performance. Parker was Dutch but claimed to be from America, and he painstakingly cultivated Presley’s career. Hanks leaned way into the role. He even caught COVID-19 because of it, making him and his wife Rita Wilson two of the first celebrities to contract it. But Razzie voters were clearly unmoved by that, awarding him not only Worst Supporting Actor but also Worst Screen Couple (for him and his “latex-laden face”).

Elsewhere, Jared Leto won his second consecutive Razzie, this time for Morbius, which also netted a Worst Supporting Actress trophy for Adria Arjona. Worst Actress, meanwhile, went to the Razzies themselves, namely for “Their 43rd Worst Actress Nominations Blunder,” aka nominating a 12-year-old. Machine Gun Kelly won Worst Director for the comedy Good Mourning, and Blonde won Worst Picture because it “shamelessly exploits the memory of the late Marilyn Monroe.”

You can see the full list of winners/losers below.

WORST PICTURE

Blonde (WINNER)

Disney’s Pinocchio

Good Mourning

The King’s Daughter

Morbius

WORST ACTOR

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) / Good Mourning

Pete Davidson (Voice Only) / Marmaduke

Tom Hanks (as Gepetto) / Disney’s Pinocchio

Jared Leto / Morbius (WINNER)

Sylvester Stallone / Samaritan

WORST ACTRESS

Razzes / Their 43rd Worst Actress Nominations Blunder (WINNER)

Bryce Dallas Howard / Jurassic Park: Dominion

Diane Keaton / Mack & Rita

Kaya Scodelario / The King’s Daughter

Alicia Silverstone / The Requin

WORST REMAKE/RIP-OFF/SEQUEL

Blonde

BOTH 365 Days sequels — 365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days [a Razzie BOGO]

Disney’s Pinocchio (WINNER)

Firestarter

Jurassic World: Dominion