The movies have been watched, the picks are in, and the alcohol has been purchased. All that’s left to do is watch the Academy Awards this Sunday — and wonder how many slap jokes will be made. One thing we do know, however, is whether Will Smith will be in attendance after he smacked Chris Rock for not keeping Smith’s wife’s name out of his f*cking mouth.

Short answer: he won’t.

Longer answer: he won’t… because he’s banned from attending the ceremony. Or anything related to the Oscars.

“The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences wrote in a statement. Normally, the previous year’s Best Actor winner presents the Best Actress award, but not this time. Someone else will have to hand the trophy to Michelle Yeoh or Cate Blanchett.

As for whether The Slap will be acknowledged, the broadcast’s executive producer Molly McNearny said, “We’re going to acknowledge it, and then we’re gonna move on. We don’t want to make this year about last year. It’s certainly something we can and will address in a comedic fashion.” The crisis team will have to find something else to do, like keeping the donkey from EO away from the donkey from The Banshees of Inisherin.

The Oscars air on ABC on March 12th.