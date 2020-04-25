It seemed a little too on-the-nose when two of the first celebrities to test positive for COVID-19 were Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson — that the coronavrius would even dare think about taking our era’s very own Jimmy Stewart and his kindly wife. But the two were able to get through the ordeal, and have since used their experience to inspire others to take the pandemic seriously. Now the future has come up with another stranger-than-fiction twist: They may wind up becoming humanity’s saviors.

As per MSN, Hanks and Wilson have donated their blood to the medical researchers currently hard at work on developing a vaccine. Upon returning home to Los Angeles after testing positive in Australia, the two enrolled in a medical study to see if their antibodies would be useful. And wouldn’t you know, they sure do.

Hanks revealed the news while appearing on NPR’s Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!, telling his hosts, that, not only does their blood contain the necessary antibodies but that he’s dubbed the hoped-for miracle cure the “Hank-ccine.”

Last week, the two-time Oscar-winner went into detail about his and Wilson’s experiences overcoming COVID-19, saying he felt “nauseous” and exhausted, but that his wife had it worse. “She had a much higher fever,” he said. “She had lost her sense of taste and sense of smell. She got absolutely no joy from food for a better part of three weeks.”

Luckily the two received a well-earned happy ending, and so maybe we will, too. Thanks, Hanks. THanks.

