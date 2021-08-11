No one is more invested in Venom appearing in a Spider-Man movie (or Spider-Man appearing in a Venom movie) than Tom Hardy. This decision is, of course, above his pay grade, but he’s willing to do “anything to make that happen.” The man’s already jumped into a tank and crunched on a live lobster — what more does he have to do?

“I would be remiss if I wasn’t trying to steer any kind of connectivity,” Hardy told Esquire UK when asked about the two Marvel characters (only one of whom has appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) being in the same film. “I wouldn’t be doing the job if I wasn’t awake and open to any opportunity or eventuality or be excited by that. Obviously, that’s a large canyon to leap, to be bridged by one person alone, and it would take a much higher level of diplomacy and intelligence, sitting down and talking, to take on an arena such as that.” The Esquire UK journalist notes that Hardy was “drawing on his vape” during this section of the interview, which is something you should absolutely visualize.

The Peaky Blinders star continued:

“Should both sides be willing, and it be beneficial to both sides, I don’t see why it couldn’t be. I hope and strongly, with both hands, push, eagerly, towards that potential, and would do anything to make that happen, within what’s right in business. But it would be foolish not to head towards the Olympic Games if you were running 100 meters, so yeah! I want to play on that field.”

It sounds like Hardy’s Venom meeting Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is going to happen; it’s just a matter of when. For what it’s worth, Hardy says the studio is “really, really pleased” with Venom: Let There Be Carnage (how could they not be with that delightful title?), and he’s already “thinking about the third movie.” Yummy.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage comes out on September 24.

