Tom Hardy Is Excited For Spider-Man To Go Into The ‘Venom-Verse’

Venom: Let There Be Carnage isn’t even out yet (every day without Venom making breakfast is a waking nightmare), but Tom Hardy is already answering questions about the inevitable clash between Venom and Spider-Man. Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, as it’s officially called, is not the same thing as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Hardy is certain that Eddie Brock and Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will cross paths someday.

As for the connections between the two universes, the Dunkirk actor explained to Entertainment Tonight, “There’s a Venom-Verse, you know, there’s a Spider-Verse, there’s multiverses, there’s all kinds of canon and lore and mythology to explore both laterally and forward in time. I think with the right people and the right planning, and feedback from the audience, and understanding it’s about making the right choices at the right time… Even with foresight of understanding where things may go already or they wish to go, it’s a combination of all those in the alchemy of what it will be.”

First off, more sentences should begin with “there’s a Venom-Verse…” Also, I have no idea what Hardy is talking about, but it sounds promising. If Venom: Let There Be Carnage does well, it’s hard to imagine Spider-Man not appearing in the third movie — or Hardy being in the MCU. The Marvel movies could use more lobster-based hijinks.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage opens on October 1.

