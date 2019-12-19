After Spider-Man (briefly) slung from Marvel Studios to Sony, your friendly neighborhood Tom Holland drunkenly asked Disney CEO Bob Iger to reconsider. “I get a phone call from an unknown number, and I have a feeling like, I think this is Bob Iger… but I’m drunk,” the actor said earlier this month, adding, “I was really emotional because I felt like it was all coming to an end.” It sounds too good to be true, but Iger confirmed it all happened while speaking to US Weekly at The Rise of Skywalker world premiere.

“I couldn’t tell if he was drunk, but I called him because I knew that he was upset and he wanted to talk to me about the status of Spider-Man,” he said. “He sounded a little giddy, but I didn’t really make that connection until I read recently that he said he was a little bit drunk. But he was perfectly nice on the phone. We had a good conversation.” But what did they discuss? Iger wanted to reach out to Holland because he knew how much Spider-Man meant to him, and “because of how much I cared about him, I called him.”

“And [Holland] said, ‘Please, please.’ He [pleaded] with me. ‘Is there anything you can do? Just please, sir, please? Is there anything that you can do?’ I said, ‘Tom, I will try.’ I think I said to him, ‘Standby’ or ‘Trust me. I will try.’ I immediately got on the phone afterward and started trying.” (Via)

Nice work, Tom Holland. Now if you can do something about being in Venom 2…

