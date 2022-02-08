How close did Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg get while filming Uncharted? Close enough that Holland seriously thought Wahlberg gave him a sex toy as a gift during an awkward car ride.

With the film adaptation of the hit video game series arriving in theaters next week, the two sat down with Access Hollywood to talk about the whirlwind production that saw Holland go straight from Uncharted to filming Spider-Man: No Way Home. We’re guessing Wahlberg noticed Holland looked understandably tense when they first met, so he gave Holland a device that, well, puzzled the young actor. Via IndieWire:

“Mark Wahlberg was kind enough to give me a massage gun after I left his house in L.A. and he drove me back to my hotel,” Holland said. “I was confused as to what kind of massage gun this was, having never seen one before, and I thought it was the type of self-pleasure.” Holland joked, “I thought Mark Wahlberg was driving me back to my house for other reasons other than just being a gentleman. I didn’t know you — it’s Hollywood, baby. Who knows what’s gonna happen?”

Wahlberg couldn’t believe that — this whole time… like, months — Holland thought the massage gun was a sex toy and told his co-star to “get your head outta the gutter.” After the interview clip went viral, Wahlberg took things further by posting an Instagram video where he makes it clear that the device he gave Holland was non-sexual.

“Massage tool strictly for muscle recovery @tomholland2013,” Wahlberg wrote in the caption while showing off the drill-looking device, which raises all kinds of questions about what Holland thought he was supposed to do with it. There’s a pretty reasonable chance this ends up being more fascinating than anything that happens in the movie.

Uncharted hits theaters on February 18.

(Via Access Hollywood)