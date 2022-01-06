Tom Holland was born in 1996. In his lifetime, only two actors have played James Bond: Pierce Brosnan (from 1995-2002) and Daniel Craig (2006-2021). Could he be the third? The short answer is: no. I mean, he technically could, because every actor who is handsome and British is being considered to be the next 007, but Bond has traditionally been played by lesser-known actors, not the star of the biggest movie of the pandemic era. Besides, he already had his chance to play Bond… young James Bond.

“I had a meeting, after or during Spider-Man 2 [Far From Home], with Sony to pitch this idea of a young Bond film that I’d come up with. It was the origin story of James Bond,” Holland told Total Film. “It didn’t really make sense. It didn’t work. It was the dream of a young kid, and I don’t think the Bond estate were particularly interested.”

But that failed pitch led to another role: Nathan Drake in Uncharted.

“The idea of a young Bond film sparked this idea, in turn, that you could do a Nathan Drake story as an origin story, rather than as an addition to the games. And that opened a conversation.”

A pitch for an origin story resulted in a movie about a treasure hunter? This is somehow going to result in Holland playing a young Indy in The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles: The Movie, I know it (maybe once Indiana Jones 5 comes out in 2027).

Uncharted opens on February 18.

