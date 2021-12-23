Tom Holland had an eventful 2021. He’s in what’s likely to become the highest-grossing movie of the year; he’s dating Zendaya (even though they were both told not to); and he made a young Spider-Man fan’s dream come true. His 2022 will be packed, too, including playing Fred Astaire in a biopic about the legendary actor/dancer/singer and starring in Uncharted, based on the popular video game series of the same name.

On Thursday, Sony released a new trailer for the action-adventure film, which is a step-up from the first trailer. Not only does Holland get to do Spider-Man stuff, what with all the jumping, but we also see Mark Wahlberg’s Sully mustache for the first time. This is important for people who care too much about video games (me).

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Street-smart thief Nathan Drake is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada, who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother… but only if they can learn to work together.

Uncharted, which also stars Sophia Ali as Chloe and Antonio Banderas, opens on February 18.