Tom Holland and his legions of Spider fans have a connection that seems unique in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is probably because it appears that Holland loves his character and the movies he gets to act in as much as the people shelling out to see them. It was fitting, then, that Holland was just as crestfallen as Spider-Man stans when it appeared his time in the MCU was over, but Friday’s surprise news that a third Spider-Man movie (produced by Kevin Feige in conjunction with Sony) is, indeed, on the way kicked off a celebration for fans and the actors involved in the movies.

First there was Zendaya, who simply posted a jubilant Spider-Man GIF.

But the best reaction, unsurprisingly, was from Holland himself. The Far From Home actor posted on Instagram on Friday, shortly after the news broke that Sony and Marvel had brokered arachnid peace in these trying times. The message lacked any text, but movie fans knew what the deal was. With a winky emoji and nothing more, Holland posted a (profanity-filled) clip from an iconic scene in Leonardo DiCaprio’s The Wolf Of Wall Street.

If you haven’t seen the movie, some context is important: DiCaprio’s character was supposed to leave the company he started but, at the last minute, he announced he was changing his mind. In Holland’s case with Spider-Man, it was really out of his hands — the previous thought he was out of the MCU was because of a fight between Disney’s Marvel and Sony Pictures, not anything Holland himself could decide.

For DiCaprio’s Jordan Belfort, the decision was a foolish burst of hubris that ultimately sent him to jail and made the movie itself ring as less of an outright endorsement of being a predatory capitalist for the sake of greed. But that’s probably not the message Holland is trying to send here. He’s just excited Spider-Man is back and, like everyone else in the clip, fans are just as thrilled it’s happening as well.