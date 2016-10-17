Instagram/Marvel

Ever since his dramatic reveal in Captain America: Civil War, fans have been wondering just when and how Spider-Man will join the Avengers, or if he’ll even join at all. And it turns out that the extremely busy Tom Holland isn’t sure himself.

Holland, who has the well-received The Lost City of Z arriving next April and of course Spider-Man Homecoming arriving in July, noted to Variety that he’s not entirely sure just how and where Spidey will turn up with the Avengers, or if he’ll even turn up at all:

It’s all up in the air. I believe some sort of deal is in the mix, but I’m unclear as to what that deal is.

For those unfamiliar, while Sony and Marvel may have reached an accord, Sony still control the direction of the Spider-Man franchise, and this is more an attempt to hitch its declining fortunes to Marvel’s rising ones. That means any time Spidey pops up in a Marvel movie, Sony has to approve it. That can be tricky for a number of reasons, one of them that Tom Holland tries to do as much of his own stunts as possible. According to Holland, most of Spidey’s flips and moves are his own, as we’ve seen, so he might not be able to do much with the Avengers. The guy has to rest sometime!

(via Variety)