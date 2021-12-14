With the worldwide release of Spider-Man: No Way Home just a few days away, the film’s stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Jacob Batalon all stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to chat it up with the host before Monday night’s massive Hollywood premiere. Holland also participated in the Kimmel staple where celebrities read mean tweets about themselves on camera, but the young Marvel star had a pretty quick comeback to the insult hurled at him.

“Well, Tom Holland is an absolute wanker,” the tweet said to which Holland responded, “and also Spider-Man.” The Kimmel crowd loved it, and it added a little mustard to Holland’s rebuttal that he was actually wearing the Spider-Man costume.

Later, the No Way Home stars mix it up with Kimmel, which Cumberbatch and Batalon admitted they haven’t seen yet. Holland and Zendaya not only have seen it, but they said they asked Marvel to play it again as soon as it was over. However, one thing the cast was all in concert about was the relief of no longer having to keep secrets. In fact, an exasperated Holland blurted out that he’s tired of telling lies, which Kimmel immediately tried to exploit by asking him which specific lies he’s tired of telling. It didn’t work, but good effort, Jimmy.

The cast also tackled the non-stop parade of fan theories and rumors, which are at an all-time high thanks to No Way Home’s multiversal shenanigans that will see Holland go toe-to-toe with characters from the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Spidey films, and perhaps other corners of the MCU.

Spider-Man: No Way Home opens exclusively in theaters on December 17.